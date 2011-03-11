33 High-Ranking SEC Workers Had To Be "Counseled Or Disciplined" For Watching Porn At Work

Last year, if you remember, a bunch of SEC workers were caught checking out porn sites instead of Ponzi schemes.



Well it turns out there were 33 of them, and they’ve been “counseled or disciplined” for their behaviour, the Denver Post reported, via DealBreaker.

The guilty parties were from offices in regional Denver, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Texas, and Washington D.C.

According to the Denver Post, a report by the Office of Inspector General revealed that “33 SEC employees and contractors were investigated for viewing porn or sexually explicit websites on government computers and time from 2005 through 2010.”

“Many of the employees who engaged in such conduct were at a senior level and earned substantial salaries through their government employment,” the OIG report said, noting that 17 employees had an annual salary of at least $99,356.

Now in a separate, previously released document, the SEC revealed that 24 workers who had been investigated over the scandal were either counseled, reprimanded, suspended, or resigned.

We’re not sure if this means another 33 workers can be added to the list of regulatory deviants, or if this is just an expansion of the earlier crew. We’re hoping it’s the latter.

Of course this is happening meanwhile Federal prosecutors are busy charging Raj Rajaratnam with insider trading in court. If Wall Street regulartory bodies got competitive over stuff like that, we’d all know who just scored the upper hand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.