SEC Worker Tried To Search For Porn 1880 Times In Two Weeks, And Each Time Was Blocked

Thank you, Freedom of Information Act, for blessing us with the tale of the SEC worker who looked up porn 1,880 times in just 17 days.



That has to be a record. And this guy gets even more points for persistence.

He was denied every time of those 1,880 times he tried to looked up porn.

According to the Washington Times, during a 17-day period, the SEC worker received about 1,880 “access denials,” wherein the computer system blocked his attempts to view Web sites that were deemed pornographic.

And he’s barely the only SEC worker whose love for porn was denied many, many times.

The committee filled more than 150 pages with records and transcripts on investigations into their employees looking up porn while at work.

The inspector general’s office declined to identify the over 24 employees involved in the investigations though, because it “could conceivably subject them to harassment and annoyance in the conduct of their official duties and private lives.”

