New York Times Execs Give Themselves Huge Raise For Firing People And Not Going Bust

Henry Blodget
As PaidContent’s David Kaplan observes, at the top of the New York Times, it was a very good year.(In the newsroom?  Not so much.)

In total ’09, [Chairman Arthur] Sulzberger’s compensation was $5,986,738, more than double the $2,331,599 he earned last year. His base salary for last year was $1,046,238. [CEO Janet] Robinson did even better, earning a total of $6,262,755, which included a base salary of $962,500, for a significant 31.9 per cent rise in earnings over last year’s $4,753,314.

