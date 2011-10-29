The SEC Accidentally Published A Press Release On Its Website Welcoming The University Of Missouri

Speculation over the University of Missouri’s potential move to the SEC has made a number of headlines. But never of the “official” variety.



Until Thursday. Briefly. On the SEC’s official website.

At some point, an actual press release was posted on secdigitalnetwork.com announcing the Tiger’s addition to the SEC. It was quickly pulled down, as no official statement has actually been made regarding Missouri’s conference status. Here is the opening of the “official” press release:

Given the ever-changing conference paradigm over the past year, the Southeastern Conference has continued to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining its stature as one of the nation’s premier conferences by welcoming the University of Missouri as the league’s 14th member, Commissioner Mike Slive announced Monday.

The page had a story date of 10/22/2011 and featured links about the history of the university and Missouri’s traditions.

Oops.

Click here to read the entire press release.

Photo: LarryBrownSports

