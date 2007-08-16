SEC To Take-Two (TTWO): More Charges Coming

More bad news for Take Two Interactive: The SEC is readying its own charges regarding a stock option back-dating scandal that’s already generated guilty pleas — it sent the company a “Wells Notice” which more or less says just that. The good news for Strauss Zelnick and company: This is the old management team’s problem, not theirs. Blowing Grand Theft Auto IV’s 2007 release, unfortunately, remains their headache. SEC Filing, via Yahoo Finance.



