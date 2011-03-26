SEC Taps Former Securities Lawyer

The SEC today announced that Anne Small would serve as the new deputy general counsel in the agency’s office of general counsel.



The veteran lawyer is set to begin her new role next week. Her predecessor, Mark Cahn, was recently promoted to general counsel.

As deputy general counsel for litigation and adjudication, Small will be charged with overseeing enforcement matters, appellate cases and adjudications, the SEC says.

Previously, Small was a partner in the litigation department in the New York office of WilmerHale, a global law firm that offers a comprehensive range of practices. She has been involved in commercial and securities litigation, a wide rage of civil and criminal matters, and trial and appellate work.

Small received a JD from Harvard Law School in 2001. She was president of the Harvard Law Review.

