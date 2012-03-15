SharesPost Settles With SEC, Gets A Slap On The Wrist

David Weir is the former CEO of SharesPost

Photo: DEMO Conference/Flickr

The Securities and Exchange Commission has just sued SharesPost, a market for trading shares of private companies.Looks like SharesPost and its CEO had to pay a fine for not following SEC regulations and have reached an agreement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).



Here’s the money quote:

SharesPost and Brogger consented to an SEC order finding that SharesPost committed and Brogger caused a violation of Section 15(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934. They agreed to pay penalties of $80,000 and $20,000 respectively. Subsequent to the SEC’s investigation, SharesPost acquired a broker-dealer and its membership agreement was approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Here’s the full release:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged two managers of private investment funds established solely to acquire the shares of Facebook and other Silicon Valley firms with misleading investors and pocketing undisclosed fees and commissions. The SEC alleges that the fund managers collectively raised more than $70 million from investors.

Separately, the SEC charged SharesPost, an online service that matches buyers and sellers of pre-IPO stock, with engaging in securities transactions without registering as a broker-dealer.

The charges stem from the SEC’s yearlong investigation of the fast-growing business of trading pre-IPO shares on the secondary market.

“While we applaud innovation in the capital markets, new platforms and products must obey the rules and ensure the basic fairness and disclosure that are the hallmarks of sound financial regulation,” said Robert Khuzami, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

“Fund managers must fully disclose their compensation and material conflicts of interest. Investors deserve better than the kind of undisclosed self-dealing present in these cases,” said Robert Kaplan, Co-Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit.

Here’s the section dedicated to SharesPost:

According to the SEC’s administrative proceeding against SharesPost and its CEO Greg Brogger of Park City, Utah, the online platform facilitated securities transactions without registering with the SEC as a broker-dealer. SharesPost engaged in a series of activities that constituted the business of effecting securities transactions and thus were required to register as a broker-dealer. SharesPost held itself out to the public as an online service to help match buyers and sellers of pre-IPO stock and allowed registered representatives of other broker-dealers to hold themselves out as SharesPost employees and earn commissions on transactions they facilitated through the SharesPost platform. SharesPost and affiliated broker-dealers also created a commission pool that was distributed by an executive to employees who were representatives of these broker-dealers. The company also collected and published on its website third-party information concerning issuers’ financial metrics, SharesPost-funded research reports, and a SharesPost-created valuation index. Additionally, the SharesPost platform was used to create an auction process for interests in funds managed by a SharesPost affiliate and designed to buy stock in pre-IPO companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.