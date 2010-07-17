Meet The SEC Team That Just Nailed Goldman Sachs

Here they are — the investigative SEC team everyone on Wall Street is afraid of.



SEC’s Structured and New Products Unit wrapped up its first case against a major Wall Street player, bringing in a record-breaking $550 million settlement from Goldman Sachs.

Wall Street, beware — reportedly this isn’t over yet, and more companies are being examined.

Robert Khuzami Robert Khuzami was appointed Director of the Division of Enforcement in early 2009. Khuzami, 53, served as a federal prosecutor for 11 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He was a chief of that Office's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force for three years. Khuzami was also a General Counsel for the Americas unit at Deutsche Bank from 2004 until his appointment. Source: SEC Lorin Reisner Lorin L. Reisner joined the SEC in August 2009. He is the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division. Reisner, 48, was previously a litigation partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, a leading international law firm, since 1996. His practice has emphasised white collar criminal matters, internal investigations, securities and commercial litigation, media and intellectual property litigation. Mr. Reisner previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1990 to 1994, While at the U.S. Attorney's Office, he received the Director's Award for Superior Performance as an Assistant United States Attorney. Mr. Reisner served as a law clerk for the Honorable Milton Pollack of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his undergraduate degree from Brandeis University. Source: SEC Kenneth Lench Lench is the Chief of the Structured and New Products Unit. He has served as Assistant Director, Branch Chief, Assistant Chief Counsel, and Senior Counsel/Staff Attorney with the SEC's Division of Enforcement. Earlier, he was a Senior Attorney with the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, and an Associate with Sills Cummis P.C. in Newark, N.J. Mr. Lench received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and his B.A. in Political Science from Brandeis University. Source: SEC Reid Muoio Reid A. Muoio is the Deputy Chief at the Structured and New Products Unit. Dealbook: 'Mr. Muoio is a Washington, D.C. native and son of a tax attorney. He joined the SEC after receiving his law degree from Yale University and spending a few years as an associate at Hughes Hubbard and Reed. He also plays the ukulele. Mr. Muoio is known as smart and aggressive attorney, who some say is a good match against Goldman. He's played a role in a number of high-profile cases, including the SEC and Justice Department's $1.6 billion settlement with Siemens AG to resolve allegations the company bribed foreign government officials.' He has been an Assistant Director, Branch Chief, and Staff Attorney with the SEC's Division of Enforcement. Earlier, he was an Associate with Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP in New York. Mr. Muoio received his J.D. from Yale Law School and his B.A. in Economics from Williams College. Source: SEC David Gottesman BusinessWeek: 'In 2005, Gottesman was the SEC's trial attorney in a case against two former executives at AOL ....and three former executives of PurchasePro Inc. The SEC accused them of improperly inflating PurchasePro's revenue through fictitious contracts with AOL, according to SEC documents.' Jeffrey Tao Jeff Tao joined the Commission's Trial Unit in March 2010, after spending 3 years as a federal criminal prosecutor in the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada, where he primarily prosecuted white-collar crimes such as mortgage fraud. Before that, Tao was at the Appellate Section of the Commission for 3 years. Before that he was in private practice at King & Spalding in Washington D.C. He clerked with Judge Karen Williams at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and with Judge Samuel Wilson with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Prevoiusly, he was at Sullivan & Cromwell. Tao went to law school at American University and college at Virginia Tech. His interests include tennis. Melissa Lamb N. Creola Kelly Jason Anthony Jeffrey Leasure Richard Simpson Don't miss... The winners and losers from the SEC - Goldman Sachs settlement >

