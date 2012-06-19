SEC STALKER: Yahoo's Directors Rewarded For All Their Hard Work

After failing to close the Microsoft merger or a search deal with Google, on June 25, Yahoo’s directors finally got what they had coming to them: stock options, and lots of them.



As part of their annual compensation, Yahoo (YHOO) awarded each of its directors the option to buy 15,000 shares at a price of $15.53 on June 25, 2016.

By then, Yahoo’s shares should (hopefully) be worth much more than $15.53, and selling grant stock, the directors will get to keep the difference.

If Yahoo shares grow at a moderate 5% pace till then, each director will have earned around $95,000 for his or her diligent work shepherding Yahoo so carefully through such a tumultuous 12 months.

