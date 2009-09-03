SEC STALKER: Another Yahoo SVP Hits The Road

Yahoo SVP Michael Murray is leaving the company at the end of September, according to an SEC filing.



Michael’s been Yahoo’s chief accounting officer since December 2004. Before joining Yahoo (YHOO), he was a VP at Sun Microsystems.

Michael is the latest in a long line of Yahoo execs to quit the company. His former boss, CFO Blake Jorgensen left earlier this summer.

Some other stories we’ve written about departing Yahoo execs:



