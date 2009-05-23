SEC STALKER: Yahoo CFO Paid $1.8 Million To Leave

Yahoo just made it official; CFO Blake Jorgensen will resign from the company effective June 30.



Along with his walking papers, Blake gets a nice $1.8 million check in a lump sum severance payment.

That is, so long as he doesn’t remains in “compliance with certain confidentiality, proprietary information and other covenants,” according to Yahoo’s filing.

Blake became Yahoo CFO when former President Sue Decker was promoted out of the position in 2007.

Assuming he’s not bound by an onerous non-compete, one possible destination for Blake could be Facebook, which is looking for a CFO with public company experience.

SEC filings are boring and hard to understand but often give revealing tibits about the companies we cover. In SEC Stalker, we translate these filings back into English, revealing the plays and people behind the companies we know so well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.