SEC STALKER: Million Dollar Pay Day Is Here For The Murdochs, Roger Ailes, And Chase Carey

News Corporation continues to deal with the fallout from the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, but Rupert and James Murdoch along with Roger Ailes and Chase Carey earned fat paydays on August 15th.



According to SEC filings that came out Wednesday night, and here’s how much everyone received:

Rupert Murdoch: $4.1 million (received 253,244 shares)

Roger Ailes: $4 million (received 250,000 shares, sold 115,500 @ $16.23/share)

James Murdoch: $1.4 million (received 87,901 shares)

Casey Carey: $1.25 million (received 77,290 shares)

The payments are a routine part of their compensation packages. But still, if you happen to be out with them this weekend, drinks are on the News Corp execs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.