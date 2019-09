Famed venture capitalist John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins is stepping down from Amazon’s board of directors, according to an SEC filing.



Doerr has served as a director since 1996. There’s no explanation in the filing or elsewhere for why he decided to step down.

Via Rafat Ali

