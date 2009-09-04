SEC STALKER: Hilary Schneider Unloads $600K Of Yahoo Stock

Yahoo EVP Hilary Schneider sold about $630,000 of Yahoo shares on August 31, according to an SEC filing. Following the transaction, Schneider still holds about $4.5 million in Yahoo stock, so the sale represents about 12% of her holdings.

That’s a lot for a senior executive of a publicly traded company, and one that probably deserves some kind of explanation, though none was given in the filing, and PaidContent reports Yahoo PR execs would not comment on the sale either.

Schneider also sold about $350,000 of Yahoo stock on August 27, but those sales were due to tax shuffling related to the vesting of restricted stock on that day, according to the filing.

New CEO Carol Bartz elevated Schneider to EVP, North America earlier this year, a move many Yahoo employees questioned in conversations with SAI.

