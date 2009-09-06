SEC STALKER: Apple Director 'Transfers' 60,000 Stock Options

In late August, Apple director (and Intuit chairman, and Steve Jobs friend) Bill Campbell executed a “non-sale transfer” of 60,000 Apple director stock options, according to a SEC document that Apple filed yesterday.

The filing does not say what Campbell did with the securities, where they went, etc. (It’s possible he just exercised them.) While some were set to expire in 2011, some won’t expire until 2018.

What does this mean? Maybe nothing. The money is couch change to Campbell — the shares are worth about $10 million, but have varying strike prices — and the transaction itself is barely material.

But at Fortune, Philip-Elmer DeWitt speculates that this could mean Campbell is preparing to resign from Apple’s board, just as Google CEO Eric Schmidt did last month:

“Campbell, who is chairman of Intuit, is also a close adviser to Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who resigned his position on Apple’s board on Aug. 3 because of growing conflicts of interest. Although not a member of Google’s board of directors, Campbell attends its board meetings — the only outsider who does so.”

Possible. Or, again, it’s possible this transaction means nothing.

