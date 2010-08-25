SEC STALKER: AOL Is Hiding Information From You About Its Google Deal Until December 19

AOL just got the official SEC thumbs up to withhold information about its search deal with Google.



An AOL SEC filing just posted, noting that information AOL excluded from its quarterly report earlier this month will remain confidential through Dec. 19, 2010.

That’s the date that AOL’s search deal with Google expires. (AOL and Google may renew, or AOL could sign with Microsoft’s Bing.)

The information is part of two exhibits attached to AOL’s 10-Q, which cover amendments to the Google search deal. It could be really hot info, or totally meaningless, but we won’t find out until December.

Here’s the text of the latest filing:

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

August 24, 2010

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

AOL Inc.

File No. 1-34419 CF No. 25499

AOL Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2010.

Based on representations by AOL Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:

Exhibit 10.1 through December 19, 2010

Exhibit 10.2 through December 19, 2010

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Maryse Mills-Apenteng Special Counsel

