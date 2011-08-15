The SEC Realignment That Would Destroy The Big 12 Isn’t Happening, Yet

Photo: Flickr/hometownzero

The SEC decided yesterday that it will not extend an invitation to Texas A&M in a move that keeps the current college football landscape intact, for now.University of Florida President Bernie Machen said the SEC brass “reaffirmed [its] satisfaction with the present 12 institutional alignment” at a meeting on Sunday.



Texas A&M was rumoured to be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC last week.

If that move happened, it likely would have sparked a domino effect, with other schools looking to join the mega-SEC, and other conferences snapping schools to ward off SEC supremacy.

That won’t be happening in the immediate future.

However, the SEC kept open the possibility of adding new schools in the future.

“We recognise, however, that future conditions may make it advantageous to expand the number of institutions in the league,” Machen told ESPN. “We discussed criteria and process associated with expansion. No action was taken with respect to any institution including Texas A&M.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.