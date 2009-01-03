SEC Pursuing Another $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme

Post-Madoff, investigating Ponzi schemes is now an SEC priority. They already busted one of them that targeted Haitian Americans, and they may be close to nabbing another one — a big one.



Bloomberg: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pursuing at least one case in which investors may have been cheated out of as much as $1 billion, according to one person, who declined to name the manager and asked not to be identified because the probe isn’t public.

It’s a Ponzi scheme blind item! Will certainly be interesting if after Madoff and the Haitian one, it yet-again disproportionally hurts a specific ethnic group. The SEC has a warning on its website about so-called affinity frauds, Ponzi schemes and the like, which specifically go after members of a religious group or ethnicity.

Meanwhile, you know that Christopher Cox would love to get in one last big bust before he rides out of town.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.