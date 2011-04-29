SEC Picks Up Intellectual Property Veteran As New ALJ

The SEC announced on Monday that Cameron Elliot has started his new position as the agency’s administrative law judge (ALJ).



ALJs operate as independent judicial officers who rule on allegations surfacing from violations of securities law in public administrative proceedings. These professionals hold public hearings, similar to non-jury trials in federal district courts, issue initial decisions and have the authority to levy a series of sanctions, according to the SEC.

Before joining the commission, Elliot served as the ALJ for the Social Security Administration since June 2008. Prior to the courts, he handled intellectual property (IP) litigation at New York-based law firm Darby & Darby.

Elliot served with the Department of Justice for eight years as a trial attorney where his main responsibilities were civil litigation in patent and copyright cases. Before that, he was an assistant attorney in the Southern District of Florida and then in the Eastern District of New York.

