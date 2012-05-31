Report: If It Were Up To SEC Coaches, Players Would Get Paid

Southeastern Conference officials are holding their annual spring meetings in Florida this week.



They are primarily focused on scheduling the 2013 football season now that the conference has expanded to 14 teams.

Not one to shy away from being provocative, South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier took the time to let everyone know what SEC coaches have recently voted on.

This is not surprising, seeing as Spurrier got a few coaches to sign off on a similar proposal last year.

At that point he was referring to “game related expenses” as around $300 per game per player. We’re not certain as to what’s holding the proposal back. Although we have some educated guesses, i.e. being the first conference to go this route and enduring the inevitable backlash.

Regardless, we do know this: the standard bearing conference in college football has continuously held serious discussions regarding some version of a pay for play system for its most high profile athletes.

Sounds like this is merely the beginning for one of the many big changes coming to college athletics.

