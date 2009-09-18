SEC One Step From Banning Flash Trading

The writing has been on the wall for so-called “Flash” trading for several weeks now, as exchanges like NASDAQ and BATS have already ended the practice of allowing certain clients a preferential look at the order flow. Today, though, the SEC voted to move forward on an outright ban of the controversial practice. Next up will be a public comment period, followed by another vote, which will almost certainly go the same way.



Next up, the critics will train all their efforts at high-frequency, rebate-capture trading strategies.

