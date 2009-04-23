SEC Official In Stanford Case Arrested For Punching A Lady Cop

Just in case you were worried that the Allen Stanford case wasn’t bizarre enough.



This happened:

Forth Worth Star-Telegram: A top SEC official prosecuting Texas billionaire R. Allen Stanford’s fraud case is accused of assaulting a police officer at an arts festival, authorities said.

J. Kevin Edmundson, 46, of Mansfield was arrested late Saturday during the Main Street Arts Festival in downtown Fort Worth, police said.

Edmundson, the associate director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regional office in Fort Worth, is one of the attorneys prosecuting the $8 billion fraud case against Stanford, who has denied running a massive Ponzi scheme.

But after Edmundson’s weekend arrest, it’s unclear if he will remain on the high-profile Stanford case.

Read the whole thing >

We look forward to hearing Allen Stanford spin this into his broader paranoid conspiracy.

