Now The SEC Is Hounding The Ratings Agencies

The SEC voted today unanimously to bolster oversight of credit ratings agencies by “enhancing disclosure and improving the quality of credit ratings.”



Among the Commission’s actions today to create a stronger, more robust regulatory framework for credit rating agencies:

Adopted rules to provide greater information concerning ratings histories – and to enable competing credit rating agencies to offer unsolicited ratings for structured finance products, by granting them access to the necessary underlying data for structured products.

Proposed amendments that would seek to strengthen compliance programs through requiring annual compliance reports and enhance disclosure of potential sources of revenue-related conflicts.

Adopted amendments to the Commission’s rules and forms to remove certain references to credit ratings by nationally recognised statistical rating organisations.

Reopened the public comment period to allow further comment on Commission proposals to eliminate references to NRSRO credit ratings from certain other rules and forms.

Proposed new rules that would require disclosure of information including what a credit rating covers and any material limitations on the scope of the rating and whether any “preliminary ratings” were obtained from other rating agencies – in other words, whether there was “ratings shopping.”

Voted to seek public comment on whether to amend Commission rules to subject NRSROs to liability when a rating is used in connection with a registered offering by eliminating a current provision that exempts NRSROs from being treated as experts when their ratings are used that way.

“These proposals are needed because investors often consider ratings when evaluating whether to purchase or sell a particular security,” said SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro in a statement. “That reliance did not serve them well over the last several years, and it is incumbent upon us to do all that we can to improve the reliability and integrity of the ratings process and give investors the appropriate context for evaluating whether ratings deserve their trust.”

The SEC is taking formal comments for 60 days. Details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.