SEC Lets Yahoo Keep Mum On Google Deal Details (YHOO, GOOG)

What are Yahoo (YHOO) and Google (GOOG) keeping secret about their search advertising pact? They’re not saying, and the SEC won’t make them for at least 3.5 years.



In their quarterly filing with the SEC on August 8, Yahoo supplied a copy of their proposed search deal, but then went ahead and redacted most of it. You can see for yourself: Everyone one of those asterisks “Indicates that certain information in this exhibit has been omitted and filed separately with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Confidential treatment has been requested with respect to the omitted portions.”

Today, the SEC finally signed off: It’s not going to require Yahoo to talk about the deal until 2012, at the earliest.

October 3, 2008 ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Yahoo! Inc. File No. 0-28018 – CF# 22462 ___________________________

Yahoo! Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibit to a Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2008.

Based on representations by Yahoo! Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:

Exhibit 10.19 through June 12, 2012

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

David L. Orlic Special Counsel

See also:

Senate Raises An Eyebrow At Google-Yahoo Deal, But Waves It Through

Google: Our Yahoo Deal Won’t Raise Search Ad Prices (That Much)

EU Investigating Google-Yahoo Search Deal

Former Fed Regulator: Litvack Hire Means DOJ Likely To Litigate To Stop Google-Yahoo Ad Deal

Advertisers Terrified Of Google-Yahoo Search Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.