The SEC Asked Facebook For Info On User Numbers, Succession Plan, And Secret Deals*

Prior to Facebook’s IPO, the Securities and Exchange Commission requested Facebook fork over a bunch of company secrets, our Bloomberg terminal tells us.The SEC wanted to Facebook to…



…Explain its partnership with massive Russian portal Mail.ru

…Detail how many of its users are actually fake users or duplicates.

…Explain how Zynga’s relationship with Google will impact Facebook’s business

…Dislose how users can control how their information is used by Facebook.

…Outline Zuckerberg’s succession plan.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said that the SEC was requesting this information now. We wrote the story in this way because Bloomberg wrote its headlines in the present tense, e.g. “SEC SEEKS INFO. ON ZUCKERBERG’S ABILITY TO DESIGNATE SUCCESSOR.” An updated version of the Bloomberg story makes it clear that this is the information the SEC requested prior to Facebook’s IPO. We apologise for the confusion.

