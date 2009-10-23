SEC Launches Shiny New Website: Investor.gov

A proverbial lightbulb went off at the SEC after the Bernie Madoff incident, telling the regulatory agency to educate individuals when it comes to investing.



The mission of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.

As more and more first-time investors turn to the markets to help secure their futures, pay for homes, and send children to college, our investor protection mission is more compelling than ever.

The new website, Investor.gov, features games, facts on different investments like mutual funds and college savings plans, help for seniors who are investing and tons more. And of course, it wouldn’t be an SEC venture without a page on whistleblowing.

But our favourite part is the anti-fraud section. Check out the awesome graphic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.