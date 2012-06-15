SEC Investigating United Airlines False-Bankruptcy Stock Crash

After United Airlines (UAUA) stock crashed on false bankruptcy rumours, we expected the SEC to get involved. And now they have:



WSJ: The Securities and Exchange Commission opened a preliminary inquiry into the circumstances around UAL Corp.’s stock drop, according to people familiar with the matter.

The inquiry is in early stages and may not result in a full investigation, one person familiar with the matter said.

The SEC is looking at whether there was any improper behaviour behind the release Monday of a 2002 Tribune Co. news story about UAL’s bankruptcy filing, which was picked up by Google Inc.’s automated news service. After the old story resurfaced, UAL’s stock fell from $12.50 to $3 in 15 minutes before trading was halted.

