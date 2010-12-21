SEC Now Investigating Mark Hurd Resignation Over Claims He Leaked Inside Information

Photo: Associated Press

A potentially very strange twist in the story of Mark Hurd, the former HP CEO, who resigned this summer before joining Oracle.According to a WSJ report, the SEC is now investigating the departure — which remains shrouded in mystery — amid claims that Hurd may have leaked inside information relating to the company’s acquisition of EDS.



The SEC is also, apparently investigating issues with his expense reports.

The details are pretty scarce, and it’s not clear that any supposed leak translated into anything substantive.

The tech world is on edge right now about the SEC’s insider trading investigation, which has shined a light on executives who have passed on secrets that found their way to hedge funds.

A spokesman for Hurd — who has hired white collar lawyer Daniel Bookin — insists that Hurd always acted properly, and that an SEC investigation into his departure should not be surprising.

