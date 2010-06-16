SEC Hiring Quants To Figure Out The Flash Crash, Solve Complex Problems

Photo: Wikimedia

The SEC has long been behind both technologically and logistically in terms of having the manpower to solve some of Wall Street’s more complex cases.Now they’re turning the tables by hiring quants and mathematicians to find out why events like the flash crash of May 5th happened.



Washington Post: The next time the Securities and Exchange Commission stops a financial fraud, it might be partly because of work that physicist Gregg Berman did studying the tiny particles spun off by exploding stars and distant galaxies.

Today, the Princeton-trained nuclear physicist is investigating for the SEC what was behind the massive flash crash that sent the stock market into a tailspin last month. A specialist at culling conclusions from masses of chaotic information, Berman is in part trying to ascertain whether wrongdoing played a role.

