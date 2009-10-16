SEC Enforcement Division Hires Goldman Sachs VP As COO

The new COO of the SEC’s Enforcement Division is a former member of Goldman Sachs’ business intelligence unit, where he reviewed contracts for evidence of fraud. And not just that, he’s only 29 years old.



According to Bloomberg, Adam Storch started just this week. No doubt he feels good about leaving the private sector to serve his country in the pursuit of cutting down financial malfeasance. We hope he knows that he’s going to be in for tons of savaging from pundits, eager to slam the revolving door between Goldman and the government.

Put it this way: If he weren’t a Goldman alum, we wouldn’t have been sent this story by multiple readers, and Bloomberg might not have bothered reporting it. Here’s his LinkedIn, but we can’t find his picture. Anybody got one? Send it over to [email protected]

