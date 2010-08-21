SEC Has Likely Issued Wells Notices To Lehman Brothers Execs

The SEC has “likely” issued Wells notices to former Lehman Brothers executives, according to Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business News (via Zero Hedge).



Gasparino also reportedly said that Lehman Brothers execs were now trying to stop the SEC from bringing more formal allegations.

At the moment there are no further details about which executives have received Wells notices, which would indicate an intention by the SEC to bring enforcement action against them.

Lehman Brothers came under increased scrutiny earlier this year for the Repo 105 transactions that involved balance sheet manipulations at the end of the company’s quarters.

Dick Fuld, the company’s former CEO, has come under pressure for potentially lying under oath and possibly using accounting tricks to understate pay.

Reminder: Here are the people who could get nailed in the Lehman fallout >

