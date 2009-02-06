SEC Gets A Smack Down From Rep. Gary Ackerman (VIDEO)

Rep. Gary Ackerman went nuts on the SEC yesterday at the Madoff hearings. We missed it, but Naked Shorts alerted us to this wonderful rant.



Ackerman shouts you’ve told us nothing, then calls the SEC incompetent saying that with all their employees they still didn’t figure out the Madoff scheme, even after someone walked them to the dung pile and stuffed their noses in it.

And that’s not even the best thing Ackerman says. Shortly after he says this: “You couldn’t find your backside with two hands, if the lights were on!” What does that mean? Is it even a saying?



