SEC Gave Morgan Stanley's Mack A Free Pass, Says SEC

More allegations of political influence at the SEC, this time in a report reaching back to the insider trading scandal a couple of years ago.



As you may recall, a lawyer at the SEC wanted to take John Mack’s testimony about some trades made by Mack’s firm at the time. Mack never testified, and the SEC staffer who wanted to interview him was subsequently fired. And now the staffer, Gary Aguirre, is telling Good Morning America that he was sacked for going after too powerful a guy:

In any event, ancient history.

