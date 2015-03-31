Private-equity queen Lynn Tilton faces SEC charges and is accused of 'hiding poor performance' in 3 of her funds

AP Images Lynn Tilton, the CEO of Patriarch Partners.

Lynn Tilton, the “diva of distressed” who runs the private-equity firm Patriarch Partners, has been charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator said in an order.

The SEC accuses Tilton and her firm of hiding poor performance in three collateralized loan obligation (CLO) funds since 2003 while collecting about $US200 million in fees.

The CLO funds, which are known as the Zohar Funds, make loans to distressed companies that become the funds’ assets. Collectively, the funds manage about $US2.5 billion.

According to the SEC, though, many of the distressed companies in the Zohar Funds have performed poorly. Many of them have also failed to make interest payments.

The SEC said Tilton “intentionally and consistently directed that nearly all valuations of these assets be reported as unchanged from their valuations at the time the assets were originated.” The SEC said this valuation methodology was inconsistent with what was laid out in the funds’ offering documents to investors.

The SEC also pointed out that Tilton and Patriarch Partners are paid a 1% management fee of the amount of assets every quarter.

“We allege that instead of informing their clients about the declining value of assets in the CLO funds, Tilton and her firms have consistently misled investors and collected almost $US200 million in fees and other payments to which they were not entitled,” said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “Tilton violated her fiduciary duty to her clients when she exercised subjective discretion over valuation levels, creating a major conflict of interest that was never disclosed to them.”

Here’s a statement from Patriarch Partners:

We are disappointed that the SEC has chosen to bring an enforcement action that is ill founded and at odds with Patriarch’s investment strategy, which was consistently disclosed since the inception of the Funds. We look forward to the opportunity to vigorously defend ourselves against the SEC’s allegations. Patriarch is focused on the restructure and rebuild of deeply distressed American companies and we do this through a unique (CLO) structure that explicitly provides for the flexibility to turnaround distressed companies and create value for the Funds and its noteholders. The Zohar note holders are sophisticated investors that have extensive information to evaluate the cash flow performance of the Funds and the performance of the underlying companies. Since its founding in 2000, Patriarch has successfully restructured numerous business and has saved hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Here’s the SEC’s release:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced fraud charges against an investment adviser and her New York-based firms accused of hiding the poor performance of loan assets in three collateralized loan obligation (CLO) funds they manage. The SEC’s Enforcement Division alleges that Lynn Tilton and her Patriarch Partners firms have breached their fiduciary duties and defrauded clients by failing to value assets using the methodology described to investors in offering documents for the CLO funds, which have portfolios comprised of loans to distressed companies. Instead, nearly all valuations of loan assets have been reported to investors as unchanged from the time they were acquired despite many of the companies making partial or no interest payments to the funds for several years. Investors have not only been misled to believe that objective valuation analyses were being performed, but Tilton and her firms allegedly have avoided significantly reduced management fees because the valuation methodology described in fund documents would have given investors greater fund management control and earlier principal repayments if collateral loans weren’t performing to a particular standard. Tilton and her firms also consequently have misled investors about asset valuations in fund financial statements. “We allege that instead of informing their clients about the declining value of assets in the CLO funds, Tilton and her firms have consistently misled investors and collected almost $US200 million in fees and other payments to which they were not entitled,” said Andrew J. Ceresney, Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “Tilton violated her fiduciary duty to her clients when she exercised subjective discretion over valuation levels, creating a major conflict of interest that was never disclosed to them.” According to the SEC’s order instituting an administrative proceeding, CLO funds raise capital by issuing secured notes and using proceeds to purchase a portfolio of collateral typically comprised of commercial loans. Investors are paid based on cash flows and other proceeds from the collateral. The three CLO funds managed by Tilton and the Patriarch Partners firms are collectively known as the Zohar funds, and more than $US2.5 billion has been raised from investors. Tilton’s investment strategy for the Zohar funds has been to improve the operations of the distressed portfolio companies so they can pay off their debt, increase in value, and eventually be sold for a profit. The SEC’s Enforcement Division alleges that under the contractual terms of the deals, Tilton and her firms are required to categorise the value of each loan asset in monthly reports by using a specific method set forth in deal documents. To be assigned the highest category, a loan has to be current in its interest payments to the Zohar funds. The category of each asset impacts the calculation of a fund’s “overcollateralization” ratio, which reflects the likelihood that investors will receive a return on their principal. If the overcollateralization ratio falls below a specific threshold, Tilton and her firms are not entitled to receive certain management fees and may be required to cede more control of fund management to investors. The SEC’s Enforcement Division alleges that rather than following the required methodology for valuing these loan assets, Tilton and her firms have maintained their control over the funds and preserved their management fees by not lowering an asset’s category until she decides to cease financial support of the distressed company. Thus the valuation of an asset simply reflects Tilton’s subjective assessment of the company’s future. Absent an actual overcollateralization ratio test, investors aren’t getting a true assessment of the actual values of their investments, which in reality have declined substantially. The SEC’s Enforcement Division further alleges that Tilton and her firms were responsible for misstatements in the quarterly financial statements of the Zohar funds. When preparing these financial statements, they failed to conduct a required impairment analysis on the assets of the Zohar funds despite disclosures stating that such analysis had occurred. They also falsely stated that assets of the Zohar funds were reported at fair value. Tilton repeatedly and falsely certified that the financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The SEC’s Enforcement Division alleges that Tilton, Patriarch Partners LLC, Patriarch Partners VIII LLC, Patriarch Partners XIV LLC, and Patriarch Partners XV LLC violated Sections 206(1), 206(2), and 206(4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Rule 206-4(8). Patriarch Partners LLC also is charged with aiding and abetting violations by the others. The matter will be scheduled for a public hearing before an administrative law judge for proceedings to adjudicate the Enforcement Division’s allegations and determine what, if any, remedial actions are appropriate. The SEC’s investigation has been conducted by Amy Sumner, Amanda de Roo, and John Smith with assistance from Judy Bizu. Also contributing to the investigation were Allison Lee, Creola Kelly, and Brent Mitchell. The case has been supervised by Laura Metcalfe, Reid Muoio, and Michael Osnato. The Enforcement Division’s litigation will be led by Dugan Bliss, Nicholas Heinke, and Ms. Sumner.

