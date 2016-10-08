Florida and LSU can't agree on make-up date for game canceled due to hurricane and it could have a huge impact on the standings

Saturday’s game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers, scheduled to be played in Gainesville, has been postponed because of Hurricane Matthew and rescheduling it may prove to be difficult.

Neither team has a common bye week remaining during the regular season.

One possibility is November 19, however, that date comes with a huge cost.

That is the day SEC teams traditionally take a break from conference games. LSU is scheduled to play South Alabama and Florida is set to play Presbyterian.

The Gators have offered to cancel their game against Presbyterian, according to the Associated Press. However, LSU has balked at the idea of losing a home game. It would also force LSU to play three consecutive conference games on the road. Meanwhile, LSU offered to play the game on Sunday in Baton Rouge, but Florida said that would not be logistically possible to organise a road trip on such short notice.

In addition, LSU would have to pay South Alabama $1.5 million to cancel the game, according to the AP. Florida would be required to pay Presbyterian $500,000. The conference does have insurance to cover such scenarios.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge that it will be “very difficult” to make up the game.

At this point, it seems like the game will not be made up and it could have huge ramifications on the conference standings.

If LSU, who is 2-1 in the conference, were to beat Alabama (2-0 in the SEC) on November 5, both teams would have one loss. However, Bama would have an extra game and could finish with one more win. All of a sudden, that head-to-head win by LSU wouldn’t matter because Alabama would still have the better record.

A similar situation could arise in the SEC East. If Florida wins out, they would be 6-1 in the conference. If Tennessee loses two of their remaining games, they would finish 6-2. By avoiding the potential loss to LSU, Florida would go to the SEC Championship game in that scenario because Tennessee’s head-to-head win over Florida wouldn’t matter.

In other words, things could get messy and it doesn’t sound like there is much that can be done to stop it.

