Finally, it looks like the SEC is going after Bernie Madoff’s feeders and enablers.



WSJ reports that the SEC has filed civil fraud charges against Cohmad securities, the outfit run by Florida man Bob Jaffe and his partner Marcia Beth Cohn.

It’s a good start, but we think there are a lot more out there to be nabbed.

