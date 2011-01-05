The SEC Might Change The Rules To Prevent More Deals Like Goldman-Facebook

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether new rules are needed to close the loophole behind Goldman Sachs’s $2 billion investment in Facebook, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Goldman is only putting $500 million of its own money into the company. The remaining $1.5 billion is being offered up to wealthy Goldman clients investing at least $2 million each.

These investors will technically be investing in a Goldman vehicle backed by Facebook shares rather than buying the shares directly. As a result, they won’t count toward the 500 shareholder limit, beyond which Facebook would have to disclose detailed financials like a publicly traded company.

According to the Journal, the SEC is in the early stages of a review of this policy, and recent deals like Goldman-Facebook which get around it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.