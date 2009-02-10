S.E.C. Enforcement Chief Stepping Down

SEC Enforcement Division Director Linda Thomsen is resigning today, CNBC has learned. We’ll report more information as we get it.



Until then, we’ll speculate that this is the first result of last week’s public slap down via Harry Markopolos. We expect many more to follow.

Speaking of which, where the hell is that billion-dollar ponzi we were promised last week?

