SEC Employees Were Getting Off To Kiddie Porn While Your Economy Tanked

Over the past two years, more than a dozen Securities and Exchange employees and contractors have tried to view pornography on government computers at least 8,273 times. Here’s what they were looking at while the global financial system cratered.The Washington Times broke the story of the SEC’s porn problem, which became the subject of numerous inspector general investigations, last month. And Dealbreaker subsequently published one report of an inspector general investigation into an SEC regional supervisor who viewed transvestite porn at work as stress relief.



Now we’ve obtained reports of 16 investigations into porn-surfing by SEC employees and contractors (one of them is a woman!), including one man who said his daily porn viewing at work was limited to “no longer than an hour and a half a day.” The man told investigators that his porn habit grew out of looking at photos of men in bathing suits, which is sometimes known as “gateway porn”:

It’s unclear from the investigation report precisely what the man did (or does) for the SEC, but it’s clear from the context of an interview transcript that he attended graduate school and works in a professional capacity. Two video files found on his computer were referred to the FBI because investigators suspected that the men depicted having sex in them were underage:

Anyway, here’s the full list of sites referenced in all the investigations. Enjoy!

