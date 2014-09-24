The SEC Is Once Again Dominating College Football

Florida State may be the top-ranked team in both the AP and the Coaches’ polls after their overtime win over Clemson, but it is the Southeastern Conference that is still dominating the college football landscape.

The biggest sign of the SEC dominance is ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), which has four SEC teams (Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia) taking up all four of the top spots.

Overall, ten teams from the SEC are ranked among the top 22 teams in the country.

While only one SEC team (Alabama) is ranked among the top four in the traditional polls, the conference is still well-represented with seven of the top 18 teams according to the coaches and AP writers.

In other words, expect the SEC to be well-represented in the inaugural College Football Playoff in January.

