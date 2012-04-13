SEC Charges 'Youngest Black CEO' For Allegedly Operating Ponzi Scheme Targeting Church Congregations

Photo: YouTube

Ephren Taylor II, a self-described “social capitalist” who made his first million in high school, was charged by the SEC today for allegedly operating Ponzi scheme that targeted church congregations. From the SEC’s release:



The SEC alleges that Ephren W. Taylor II made numerous false statements to lure investors into two investment programs being offered through City Capital Corporation, where he was the CEO. Instead of investor money going to charitable causes and economically disadvantaged businesses as promised, Taylor secretly diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars to publishing and promoting his books, hiring consultants to refine his public image, and funding his wife’s singing career.

The SEC also charged City Capital and its former chief operating officer Wendy Connor, who lives in North Carolina and along with Taylor received hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors in salary and commissions.

…

According to the SEC’s complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta, Taylor strenuously cultivated an image of a highly successful and socially conscious entrepreneur. He marketed himself as “The Social Capitalist” and touted that he was the youngest black CEO of a public company and the son of a Christian minister who understands the importance of giving back. He authored three books and appeared on national television programs, and promoted his investment opportunities through live presentations, Internet advertisements, and radio ads. For instance, Taylor conducted a multi-city “Building Wealth Tour” during which he spoke to church congregations including Atlanta’s New Birth Church and at various wealth management seminars.

Taylor, the former CEO of City Capital Corporation, became the “youngest ever African American CEO” of a publicly traded company at the age of 23, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Watch “Ephren Taylor Wealth Tour Live at Community of Hope” below.

