The Geography Of The SEC Championship Game Makes No Sense

College football realignment has made it impossible for some conferences to make geographically consistent divisions.
Utah is in the Pac-12 South even though it’s further north than Stanford, which is the in the Pac-12 North, for example.
The same principle applies to the SEC, where Missouri won the “East” and Auburn won the “West.”
Welp (via @TheAuburner):
