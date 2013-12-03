The Geography Of The SEC Championship Game Makes No Sense

College football realignment has made it impossible for some conferences to make geographically consistent divisions.

Utah is in the Pac-12 South even though it’s further north than Stanford, which is the in the Pac-12 North, for example.

The same principle applies to the SEC, where Missouri won the “East” and Auburn won the “West.”

Welp (via @TheAuburner):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.