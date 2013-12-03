The Geography Of The SEC Championship Game Makes No Sense

Tony Manfred

College football realignment has made it impossible for some conferences to make geographically consistent divisions.

Utah is in the Pac-12 South even though it’s further north than Stanford, which is the in the Pac-12 North, for example.

The same principle applies to the SEC, where Missouri won the “East” and Auburn won the “West.”

Welp (via @TheAuburner):

Sec map@TheAuburner

