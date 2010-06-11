SEC Approves New Stock-By-Stock Circuit Breaker Rules

Photo: Wikimedia

The SEC just approved stock-by-stock circuit breaker rules today. From now on, any stock in the S&P 500 that incurs a 10% change in price in a five-minute period or less will be subject to a pause in trading.

FINRA and the various exchanges will be responsible for implementing these new rules as of tomorrow, June 11th.

Here’s how it’s going to work:SEC: Under the rules, trading in a stock would pause across U.S. equity markets for a five-minute period in the event that the stock experiences a 10 per cent change in price over the preceding five minutes. The pause, which would apply to stocks in the S&P 500® Index, would give the markets the opportunity to attract new trading interest in an affected stock, establish a reasonable market price, and resume trading in a fair and orderly fashion. Initially, these new rules would be in effect on a pilot basis through Dec. 10, 2010.

The markets will use the pilot period to make appropriate adjustments to the parameters or operation of the circuit breakers as warranted based on their experience, and to expand the scope to securities beyond the S&P 500 (including ETFs) as soon as practicable.



We’ll have to wait and see just how effective this new method of preventing a flash crash really is.

