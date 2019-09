How much is AOL’s new Google search deal worth? We don’t know. And it looks like we won’t learn through SEC filings.



In a new filing, first tweeted by Footnoted, AOL was granted permission from the SEC to keep the search deal terms secret.

Photo: SEC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.