SEC Charges Microsoft Exec With Insider Trading

The SEC has brought insider trading charges against a senior manager at Microsoft, and a friend. The feds claim the pair made $US393,125 in 2012 by betting that Microsoft stock would go up after its fiscal Q1 2014 earnings, which were more than 14 per cent higher than estimates.

The pair are also accused of buying Barnes & Noble stock prior to an investment by Microsoft in B&N’s e-reader, the Nook.

The Seattle Times has a great account of how the feds made their arrest:

Former Microsoft senior manager Brian Jorgenson was home with his wife and four kids one day last month when the FBI showed up. “The doorbell rang and I went and opened it and there they were, about a dozen of them,” he said. They showed him a search warrant. Not wanting to frighten his children, ages 8, 5, 3 and an infant, Jorgensen led the entourage of agents into the family’s Lynnwood home. “I told my wife to gather up the kids,” he said. “The agents were nice enough to let them leave for a few hours.”

Basically, as a finance manager inside Microsoft, Jorgenson, 32, would tip his friend, Sean T. Stokke to events at Microsoft and Stokke would trade on the information in advance of the news, prosecutors say.

Jorgenson worked at Microsoft for three years and had a salary of $US130,000, the Seattle Times reported. He was a senior manager in the Treasury Group. The scheme was uncovered last month, and he was fired.

The Times has this astonishing quote regarding his motive:

He knew it was wrong, but he found reasons to look past that. “I lied to myself,” he said. He saw news stories about how members of Congress were allowed to pass on the sort of insider information that he couldn’t. “I told myself, ‘Members of Congress can do it.’ ”

Here is the SEC’s press release:

SEC CHARGES MICROSOFT SENIOR MANAGER AND FRIEND WITH INSIDER TRADING IN ADVANCE OF COMPANY NEWS

Washington D.C., Dec. 19, 2013 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged a senior portfolio manager at Microsoft Corporation and his friend and business partner with insider trading ahead of company announcements.

The SEC alleges that Brian D. Jorgenson, who lives in Lynwood, Wash., obtained confidential information about upcoming company news through his work in Microsoft’s corporate finance and investments division. Jorgenson tipped Sean T. Stokke of Seattle in advance of the Microsoft announcements, the most recent occurring in October. After Stokke traded on the inside information that Jorgenson provided, the two equally split the illicit profits in their shared brokerage accounts. They made joint trading decisions with the goal of generating enough profits to create their own hedge fund.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington today announced criminal charges against Jorgenson and Stokke.

“Abusing access to Microsoft’s confidential information and generating unlawful trading profits is not a wise or legal business model for starting a hedge fund,” said Daniel M. Hawke, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Market Abuse Unit and director of the SEC’s Philadelphia Regional Office. “We thwarted the misguided plans of Jorgenson and Stokke as they sought to illegally profit at others’ expense.”

According to the SEC’s complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Jorgenson and Stokke made a combined $US393,125 in illicit profits in their scheme, which began in April 2012.

The SEC alleges that Stokke first traded in advance of a public announcement that Microsoft intended to invest $US300 million in Barnes & Noble’s e-reader business. Jorgenson learned of the impending transaction after his department became involved in the financing aspects of the deal. Jorgenson tipped Stokke so he could purchase approximately $US14,000 worth of call options on Barnes & Noble common stock. Following a joint public announcement on April 30, Barnes & Noble’s stock price closed at $US20.75 per share, a 51.68 per cent increase from the previous day. Jorgenson and Stokke made nearly $US185,000 in ill-gotten trading profits.

The SEC alleges that Stokke later traded in advance of Microsoft’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement in July 2013. As part of his duties at Microsoft, Jorgenson prepared a written analysis of how the market would react to the negative news that Microsoft’s fourth quarter earnings were more than 11 per cent below consensus estimates. He estimated that Microsoft’s stock price would decline by at least six per cent. Jorgenson tipped this confidential information to Stokke, who purchased almost $US50,000 worth of Microsoft options. After Microsoft’s announcement on July 18, its stock price declined more than 11 per cent the next day from $US35.44 to $US31.40 per share. Jorgenson and Stokke realised more than $US195,000 in illicit profits.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Stokke traded in advance of another Microsoft announcement on Oct. 24, 2013. Jorgenson was aware that the company would be announcing first quarter 2014 earnings that were more than 14 per cent higher than consensus estimates. Rather than purchase Microsoft securities directly, Jorgenson and Stokke purchased more than $US45,000 worth of call options on an exchange-traded fund in which Microsoft comprised more than eight per cent of the fund’s holdings. Following the announcement, Microsoft’s share price increased nearly six per cent and the price of the ETF increased 0.51 per cent. Jorgenson and Stokke made approximately $US13,000 in illegal trading profits.

Jorgenson and Stokke are charged with violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, both directly and pursuant to 20(d) of the Exchange Act. The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus prejudgment interest, and financial penalties against Jorgenson and Stokke as well as an officer-and-director bar against Jorgenson.

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Brendan P. McGlynn, Patricia A. Paw, John S. Rymas, and Daniel L. Koster of the Philadelphia Regional Office. The SEC’s litigation will be led by John V. Donnelly and G. Jeffery Boujoukos.

The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Options Regulatory Surveillance Authority, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

