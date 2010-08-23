The WSJ Officially Wasted 6 Months Of Investigators' Time With Hedge Fund Conspiracy Story

Remember when the Wall Street Journal printed its huge, weird expose on hedge funds apparently colluding en masse to short the euro?



In case you don’t, the WSJ wrote a piece about 6 months ago that was about hedge fund managers trying to make their “career trade” by shorting the euro.

The article made it sound like pretty soon they’d break the euro the same way George Soros “broke the pound” around 2 decades ago.

David Einhorn dedicated almost an entire letter to investors (thanks to Dealbreaker and Marketfolly for the letter) to write about how much crap filled the article (which named him, SAC Capital, and the Soros Fund).

It was paranoid, inaccurate, and soon died a messy death. BUT, not before the DoJ decided that they would launch an inquiry into the idea dinners.

Now, 6 months later, they’ve realised that the dinners are a non-story, too.

From Reuters via Dealbook:

No action will be taken against any of the traders attending a February dinner at a New York restaurant where some participants had swapped ideas on how to profit from shorting or betting against the euro.

So the WSJ is done wasting the DoJ’s time, for now.

