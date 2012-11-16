A Wall Street Analyst Took Some Gorgeous Photos Of New York Getting Pounded By Storms

SocGen FX analyst Sebastien Galy is one of our favourite follows on Wall Street for his short, sharp observations from the world of global macro and currency.



And in addition to all that, it turns out he’s a great photographer. From his home in New Jersey he took some great shots recently of the recent weather, which he’s let us run.

These menacing clouds were from September, when New York got hit by tornadoes.

Photo: Sebastien Galy

The night before Sandy hit..

Photo: Sebastien Galy

Sandy floodwaters…

Photo: Sebastien Galy

Half of New York in the dark.

Photo: Sebastien Galy

