Sebastian Vettel Says 'Shake And Bake!' After Winning The Pole At The US Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel won the pole position for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Red Bull Racing teammate Mark Webber. But it was the American reference heard on Vettel’s radio after qualifying that amused many that were watching.

Shortly after crossing the start-finish line and realising that he had won the pole, Vettel could be heard on the radio shouting “shake and bake, baby!” (see video below) a reference to the racing movie “Talladega Nights” starring Will Farrell. In that movie, “shake and bake” was the slogan used by Farrell’s character Ricky Bobby and his teammate.

There was some thought that “shake and bake” was actually shouted by Vettel’s race engineer, Guillaume “Rocky” Rocquelin, although most in the media think it was Vettel.

After the race, Vettel was asked about the American reference and seemed to be somewhat confused, mentioning that “there was apparently a movie a couple of years ago.”

Vettel was also asked if he would put another American stamp on the race by doing a “doughnut” with his car should he win on Sunday. Vettel danced around the question, noting he hoped to be fortunate enough to be in that position, but also did not dismiss the thought, saying that the popular NASCAR celebration would have to be “spontaneous.”

Here is a clip from “Talladega Nights” referenced by Vettel…

