Sebastian Junger Is Giving Up Frontline War Reporting

Sebastian Junger, best-selling author of The Perfect Storm and co-director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Restrepo, says he is giving up frontline war reporting in the wake of Tim Hetherington‘s death.



Hetherington, a much-respected war photographer who co-directed Restrepo — a documentary about the American soldier’s lives on the frontline in Afghanistan — was killed earlier this year in a mortar attack in Libya.

Junger told the Los Angeles Times:

“I’m not going to do any more frontline reporting, because I don’t want to put my wife through what I went through with Tim…It was a very obvious thought to come to in the wake of all this. Tim’s death made war reporting feel like a selfish endeavour.”

It’s a surprising way to describe a profession a bystander would likely conclude was, if nothing else, selfless. But one gets the sense from the interview — which is pegged to his new book War — that Junger is still reeling from the loss of Hetherington.

“I thought it couldn’t happen to me, and I’d never known anyone who had got killed — couple guys that got shot. You know, there’s a lot of denial. I mean, denial works.”

Read the full interview here >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.