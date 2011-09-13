Sebastian Janikowski Just Tied The Record For The Longest Field Goal In NFL History

Two Monday Night Football games means an extra chance for amazing and historic play.



Tom Brady had a 99-yard touchdown pass earlier tonight and in the second half of the double header, Oakland kicker Sebastian Janikowski nailed a 63-yard field goal, tying the NFL record shared by Tom Dempsey and Jason Elam.

Both Elam and Janikowski booted their kicks in the thin air of Denver. Check out tonight’s drive that ended the first half:

Video via ESPN

